Morbi, October 30
The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi that collapsed on Sunday evening killing scores was reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality’s “fitness certificate”, an official said.
The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.
“The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26,” said Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandeepsinh Zala.
“It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work),” he said.
An “engineering marvel” built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect “the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi,” as per its description on the district collectorate website.
Sir Waghji Thakor, who ruled Morbi till 1922, was inspired by the Colonial influence and decided to construct the bridge, an “artistic and technological marvel” of that period, to connect Darbargadh Palace with Nazarbag Palace (the residences of the then royalty).
The bridge was 1.25 metre wide and spanned 233 metre, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Morbi
Bridge was reopened for public just four days back following...
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 4 days back after long repair work; lacked civic body’s fitness certificate
‘Engineering marvel’ built at the turn of the 19th century, ...
India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi
Lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facili...
BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana CM claims legislators, who are ‘sons of the soil,’...
'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat
Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...