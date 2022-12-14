 Collegium clears 5 names for elevation to Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Collegium clears 5 names for elevation to Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 13

Amid the ongoing stand-off between the government and the judiciary over judicial appointments, the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the names of five judges for elevation to the top court.

The Collegium also recommended three names for appointment as chief justices of the high courts of Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Gauhati.

Those recommended to be appointed as judges of the Supreme Court are: Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court Judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court Judge Manoj Misra.

The recommendations were made two days after the Centre notified the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta as a judge of the SC. Justice Datta took oath on Monday, 77 days after the Collegium cleared his name.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has been attacking the Collegium, saying it was “alien to the Constitution”. With the Centre sitting over the Collegium’s recommendations, the Supreme Court has been voicing its anguish in no uncertain terms.

Once these recommendations are cleared by the Centre and the five judges take oath, the working strength of the Supreme Court judges will reach 33. The Collegium also recommended Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra (Uttarakhand) for appointment as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh (Gauhati) as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and Justice K Vinod Chandran (Kerala) as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. — TNS

Over to Centre

  • Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan HC
  • Justice Sanjay Karol, CJ, Patna High Court
  • Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, CJ, Manipur High Court
  • Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Patna High Court
  • Justice Manoj Misra, Allahabad High Court

Licences of 29 Odisha lawyers suspended

  • The Bar Council of India has suspended the licences of 29 Odisha lawyers for 18 months for using unparliamentary words to address judges
  • The BCI also issued an interim order suspending the licences of all members of Sambalpur Dist Bar Assn. Back page

