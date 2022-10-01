Supreme Court Collegium clears three names for CJs of high courts of J&K, Orissa, Karnataka

New Delhi, September 30
The Supreme Court Collegium has cleared the appointment of Chief Justice of high courts of Jammu and Kashmir, Orissa and Karnataka.
Justice Jaswant Singh of the Orissa HC has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the same high court. His parent high court is the Punjab and Haryana HC.
Justice PB Varale of the Bombay HC has been recommended for the Karnataka HC while the name of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the Jammu and Kashmir HC has been cleared for the same high court.
In a meeting held on September 28, the Collegium led by CJI UU Lalit also recommended the transfer of Jammu and Kashmir HC Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC. Orissa HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar would be transferred to the Madras HC. Three other high court judges have also been transferred. Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra has been shifted from the Uttarakhand HC to the Jharkhand HC while Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Kerala HC will be transferred to the Bombay HC. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand HC will be shifted to the Tripura HC, the top court announced on its website.
