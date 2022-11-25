Collegium for transfer of 7 HC judges

New Delhi, November 24

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the transfer of the seven judges from four high courts.

Those recommended to be transferred were Justice VM Velumani (from Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court); Justice Battu Devanand (from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Madras High Court); Justice D Ramesh (from Andhra Pradesh to Allahabad High Court); Justice Lalitha Kanneganti (from Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court); Justice D Nagarjun (from Telangana HC to Madras HC), Justice T Raja (from Madras HC to Rajasthan HC); and Justice A Abhishek Reddy (from Telangana HC to Patna HC).

The name of Justice Nikhil S Kariel of the Gujarat High Court, who was earlier reported to have been recommended for transfer, didn’t figure in the list. The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association had protested against his proposed transfer.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy’s proposed transfer from the Telangana High Court to the Patna High Court was also protested against by the Telangana High Court Bar Association but the Collegium has chosen to go ahead with it. — TNS

8 recommended as judges of Raj HC

The Collegium has recommended eight candidates for appointment as judges of the Rajasthan HC. They include lawyers Anil Kumar Upman and Nupur Bhati and six judicial officers, including Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar and Ashutosh Kumar.