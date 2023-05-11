Collegium picks Arun Kumar as Allahabad High Court judge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended advocate Arun Kumar for appointment as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

The three-member Collegium of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph had considered the proposal on January 17 but deferred recommending the elevation of Kumar in view of a report of the Intelligence Bureau.

However, on May 3, the Department of Justice sent to the Supreme Court an IB report dated February 1 stating it did not have any inputs in addition to those tendered earlier.

While three consultee judges positively opined about the suitability of Kumar, another consultee judge did not express any opinion, the Collegium noted.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendation. The candidate is about 51 years of age and fulfils the income criterion. He has put in over 25 years of practice at the Bar and has experience of conducting a wide range of cases before the High Court in constitution, civil and revenue jurisdiction,” it stated.

“Having regard to the above aspects and bearing in mind that the Intelligence Bureau has no additional/specific inputs or verifiable material, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that the candidate is eminently fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad,” the Collegium resolution read.