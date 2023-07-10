Collegium proposes Chhattisgarh judge's transfer to Telangana HC

New Delhi, July 9
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Sunday recommended transferring Chhattisgarh High Court judge P Sam Koshy to the Telangana High Court.
The Collegium took the decision at a meeting held on Sunday. Justice Koshy had sought his transfer out of the state of Chhattisgarh. On July 5, the Collegium proposed his transfer to the Madhya Pradesh HC. However, Justice Koshy requested for a transfer to any HC other than the Madhya Pradesh HC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna
Delhi records 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8...
Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa
Dera Bassi MLA visits several waterlogged societies in Dera ...