Collegium proposes Chhattisgarh judge's transfer to Telangana HC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 9

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Sunday recommended transferring Chhattisgarh High Court judge P Sam Koshy to the Telangana High Court.

The Collegium took the decision at a meeting held on Sunday. Justice Koshy had sought his transfer out of the state of Chhattisgarh. On July 5, the Collegium proposed his transfer to the Madhya Pradesh HC. However, Justice Koshy requested for a transfer to any HC other than the Madhya Pradesh HC.