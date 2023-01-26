Collegium recalls proposal, recommends Justice Jaswant Singh as Tripura HC CJ

New Delhi, January 25
Changing its earlier decision, the Supreme Court Collegium-led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended the appointment of Justice Jaswant Singh of the Orissa High Court as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.
Justice Jaswant Singh — whose parent HC is the Punjab and Haryana High Court — was on September 28, 2022, recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.
“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 25, 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dated September 28, 2022, has recommended the elevation of Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Orissa High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court,” the Collegium resolution read.
On September 28, 2022, the Collegium had also recommended the transfer of the Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, but the Centre has not acted upon it.
