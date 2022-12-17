Collegium system is by the court, for court, of court: RSS mouthpiece

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, Dec December 16

Close on the heels of Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar terming the SC’s 2015 judgment striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill as disregard of people’s mandate, RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya on Friday questioned judicial appointments through the Collegium system and batted for a new regime.

“Does separation of powers mean unquestioned freedom for one side to do what it wants? No one has given the court the right to appoint its own through the Collegium system.This right is a right by the court, of the court, for the court,” the journal said. Referring to comments made by V-P Dhankhar in his maiden Parliament speech and the Union Law Minister’s refrain on appointments through the Collegium, Panchjanya, in its cover story, said, “The argument of separation of powers and the need for checks and balance is good. But what does this really mean? The courts have exercised power unilaterally in many cases, from seeking details of weapon systems bought by the government to holding court past midnight to hear some petitions,” the journal said in an oblique reference to the 2015 midnight hearing when the apex court rejected the last-ditch attempt by 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon to avert execution. — TNS

SC: PILs being misused

Noting that PILs were being increasingly misused as an instrument of blackmail to target infrastructure projects in Delhi and Mumbai, the SC on Friday refused to set aside Rs 1 lakh cost imposed on an NGO by the Bombay HC for wasting time by filing a frivolous PIL. TNS

Agrees to look into Asthana’s Delhi stint

The SC on Friday agreed to examine if its guidelines in the Prakash Singh’s case were violated in appointing IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.