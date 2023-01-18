Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

New Delhi, January 17

The Indian Army has awarded one of its mules for showing “exemplary keenness and supreme dedication beyond the call of duty” during a clash with Chinese troops at Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 last year.

The mule, which has an assigned number “Hoof Number-122 Mule (Mountain Artillery)” was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Card on the Army Day. The award was conferred at a location in the North-East where it was fed jaggery and some greens.

The mule was deployed at a forward patrolling point near Yangtse. The Army said, “Enduring extremely tiring and inhospitable conditions, the mule stood at the forefront of animal transport convoys.” Its steadfast physical presence and extremely composed temperament had a calming influence on other panicky animals and was thus instrumental in ensuring zero casualty, the Army said. The six-year-old mule has, during its tenure with the Army so far, lifted a load of around 6,500 kg and covered a distance of 750 km. — TNS

