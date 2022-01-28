'Committed to fairness': Twitter on Rahul's plaint

New Delhi, January 27
Twitter has assured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of its commitment to India and to healthy debate on the platform. It said it had zero tolerance for platform manipulation and spam.
The Twitter response followed a December 27, 2021, letter by Rahul Gandhi to company CEO Parag Aggarwal where the former flagged his sagging following amid vocal opposition of the government and its policies.
“Social media platforms like Twitter have become important channels to raise issues and hold the government to account. It is perplexing that the growth in my Twitter followers has suddenly been suppressed,” Rahul had said. —
