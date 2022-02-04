Committed to MSP panel, EC says it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

A day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced Mission UP asking voters to punish the BJP for reneging on its promises to farmers the government said in Rajya Sabha that it was committed to the announcement made by prime minister Narendra Modi regarding the formation of a committee on MSP.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said during Question Hour that the ministry had written to the Election Commission for guidance on the EC.

“The entire nation knows that prime minister has announced the formation of a committee to make crop diversification, natural farming and MSP effective and transparent. The government is committed to the announcement by the PM. The matter is under consideration of the ministry.”

Tomar added since elections were on, the ministry had written to the Election Commission for guidance in the matter.

“Since the elections were on, we had sought the guidance from EC. The EC’s reply has come. EC has said that the committee should be formed after the elections conclude,” said the minister.

