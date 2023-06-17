Common ACR plan for defence top guns soon

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 16

The Indian armed forces have decided on a common format for the annual confidential report (ACR) of senior officers, allowing for uniform assessment of their abilities.

This new rule shall apply to Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals and the equivalent ranks in the Indian Air Force and Navy. It will be implemented within the next three months, sources said today.

At present, the three forces have different and distinct parameters for recording the ACR. This decision signals the progress of the forces towards the creation of theatre commands. The common assessment values emerging from the ACRs will help decide the postings at the joint tri-service commands.

“The step has been taken to bring in jointness and integration,” a source said. At present, the selection system of getting posted in tri-service organisations is based on parameters set by each service.

This step was needed as the deployment of officers in tri-service organisations will increase as the armed forces progress towards joint structures, organisations and threat commands.

At present, the tri-service organisations include the Andaman and Nicobar Command, the Strategic Forces Command and the Department of Military Affairs – led by the Chief of Defence Staff.

Recently, two Divisions — Defence Space Agency and Defence Cyber Agency — were created as tri-service organisations.

Last month, in a separate step towards integrating the three armed forces to give them a cutting edge, Army officers were posted to BrahMos missile units of the IAF and Navy (on warships).

In March this year, the Ministry of Defence moved a Bill in Parliament to provide disciplinary powers to the Commander heading tri-service organisations. Once the Bill is passed, all personnel serving in tri-service organisations will be governed by the Commander of the organisation for the maintenance of discipline.

At present, officers and men posted to tri-service organisations face disciplinary proceedings, if any, under their respective service Acts. This can result in the quantum of punishment varying. The ‘Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, is a long-awaited reform, especially after the appointment a Chief of Defence Staff.