New Delhi, May 19
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to introduce the common university entrance test (CUET) for postgraduate courses also from this year, Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.
The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.
“CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18," Kumar told PTI.
"The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test mode," he added.
Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Common university entrance test for PG admissions from 2022 academic session: UGC chairman
The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that ...
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 killed
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
Joe Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
Monkeypox: So far, this is what scientists know about the disease; should we worry?
Health experts have alerted recent cases predominantly among...