Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG are expected to be announced by September 15.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said the “National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier”.

“All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score,” he added.

From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the candidates faced several issues during the exams. The UGC chief had earlier said that the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of “sabotage”.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Mains average registration of nine lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.