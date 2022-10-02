Compensate kin of Covid victims: Rahul

PTI

Gundlupet, October 1

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for fair compensation for families of Covid victims and asked PM Narendra Modi, "Why are you denying them their right?" Rahul interacted with family members of some coronavirus patients who died due to oxygen shortage, at Gundlupet in Karnataka during the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

The yatra resumed here along with a large number of people on Saturday, after it was delayed by rain in the morning. According to Congress sources, Rahul was supposed to start his march at 6.30 am. However, it was delayed by almost 45 minutes.

After the rain stopped, Gandhi commenced his foot march from Tondavadi gate and reached Kalale gate in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. “Rahul Gandhi will have a night halt at Tandavapura in Mysuru,” they said, adding the senior leader will walk 23 km today.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his son and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress state president DK Shivakumar, HC Mahadevappa, MB Patil, KJ George and Priyank Kharge.

The former Congress president arrived at Gundlupet in Karnataka on Friday morning from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.