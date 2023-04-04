Competition Bill passed in Rajya Sabha amid din

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

As Parliament entered the fourth week of the second leg of the Budget session, the stalemate over the Opposition’s demand for a JPC probe into Adani-Hindenburg matter continued, with both Houses getting adjourned without transacting any substantive business, though the Rajya Sabha passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, without discussion.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day to reconvene on Wednesday, with Tuesday being a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti, amid noisy scenes by Opposition members over the Adani issue.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references to sitting member Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent, who passed away recently.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, the Opposition members kept raising slogans against the government, demanding a JPC probe into allegations involving the Adani group.

The Chair adjourned the House for the day amid the din.

The scene was no different in the Rajya Sabha as the proceedings were adjourned for the day after passing the Competition (Amendment) Bill without discussion amid an uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue. The House will now meet on Wednesday.

The Bill provides for the CCI to impose penalties on entities based on their global turnover instead of the current practice of considering only relevant market turnover.

‘Trace claimants of unclaimed deposits’

The government has advised public sector banks to launch drives for finding claimants of unclaimed deposits. The banks have transferred about Rs 35,000 crore in unclaimed deposits to the Reserve Bank of India, Parliament was informed on Monday.

