Complainant files caveat in Rahul defamation case

New Delhi, July 12

Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the Modi surname defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, has filed a caveat in the SC to pre-empt any ex parte order on the Congress leader’s appeal against the Gujarat High Court’s order refusing to stay his conviction.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak of the Gujarat High Court had on July 7 dismissed Rahul’s petition seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case that could have led to restoration of his LS membership. By filing a caveat in an appellate court, a litigant urges the court to be heard before any order is passed on the appeal by the other side challenging the order of the court below. — TNS

Cong ex-president to move into new house

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi will be moving into an independent accommodation once again with late Sheila Dikshit’s residence set to become his new home.

