Completed electrification of 82 pc of broad gauge network, says railways

New Delhi, November 10
The railways has achieved 1,223 route km of electrification in the 2022-23 financial year till October 2022, as compared to 895 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
This is 36.64 per cent more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period.
“The Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange,” the ministry said.
Earlier, highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21.
As on October 31, out of 65,141 RKM of broad gauge (BG) network of Indian Railways (including KRCL), 53,470 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 82.08 per cent of the total BG network.
The Indian Railways uses 25 kV 50 Hz AC traction on all its electrified tracks. Railway electrification in India began with the first electric train, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Kurla on the Harbour Line, on February 3, 1925, on the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR) at 1,500 V DC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...