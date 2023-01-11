Computer applications, IT services face disruption in Supreme Court due to server malfunction

New Delhi, January 11
Several computer applications and IT services faced disruption and were unavailable in the Supreme Court on Wednesday due to sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre.
“All concerned to take notice that on account of sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, the following computer applications and IT services are facing disruption and unavailability – eCopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications.
“We assure you that the IT services shall be restored, as our support team is looking into the issue and resumed all IT services, computer applications. Please also take note that the website – www.sci.gov.in may also suffer consequential outage. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” a release from the apex court stated.
