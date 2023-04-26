Conclave on ‘Mann ki Baat’ today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Ahead of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat”, to be broadcast on April 30, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will organise a national conclave on the radio programme here on Wednesday.

Actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, IT veteran TV Mohandas Pai, Kiran Bedi and Nikhat Zareen will be the panellists for the conclave.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will inaugurate the event in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag.