Cong: Arrested DRDO official 'RSS volunteer'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that DRDO official Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, was an “active RSS volunteer”.

The official was arrested last week by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The Congress’ attack came a day after a special court in Pune extended till May 15 the police custody of Kurulkar after observing that the charges against him were serious.

Addressing the media here, Congress’ Pawan Khera said the arrest of Kurulkar is a “very serious matter” and that it exposed the “anti-national face” of the RSS.

“Pradeep Kurulkar, an active RSS volunteer leader and DRDO’s Director of R&D (Engineering), has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATF) for spying on behalf of Pakistan.The case exposes the lie and charade of the RSS being a so-called nationalistic organisation,” he claimed.