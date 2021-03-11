Cong asks probe agency to quiz Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: A day after Subhash Chandra, Independent candidate for the RS election in Rajasthan, claimed the support of some ruling party MLAs, the Congress asked why the ED had not gone knocking at his doors. ‘What does he mean when he says he has the support of Congress MLAs?’ party leader Pawan Khera asked.
