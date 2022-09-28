 Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too : The Tribune India

Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too

The process of nominations ends on September 30 with only Shashi Tharoor in the race so far

Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. PTI File

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 28

The saga of Congress presidential poll hopefuls continued to unravel on Wednesday with news that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh would be arriving in the capital tonight amid a buzz that he would file his papers for the top post.

Singh, currently part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, had a week back said he was not ruling himself out of the party chief's post but later publicly stated that he was not interested.

With the rapid turn of events and the previous consensus face -- Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot -- looking reluctant to leave the state for the Centre, the Congress appears to be gearing for plan B.

Sources said Digvijay Singh could have been signaled by party president Sonia Gandhi to file his nominations to avoid the current embarrassment where no official face has emerged even with just two more days left to file the papers.

The process of nominations ends on September 30 with only Shashi Tharoor in the race so far. Tharoor will file his papers on September 30.

Meanwhile, Singh's presence in the race is likely to give Sonia Gandhi a handle over Gehlot who arrived in Delhi today and is expected to meet her amid indications that she still wants him to run for Congress presidency, something he does not appear keen on.

Back in Rajasthan several ministers close to Gehlot said he had been elected for five years and will complete his term as chief minister.

Much will depend on whether Sonia Gandhi can convince Gehlot to handle the AICC chief's post and let the CM issue be decided by her.

Everything remains fluid as of now with nominations, like all Congress exercises, too, expected to stretch into the death overs.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

3
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

4
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

5
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

6
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

7
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

8
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

9
Nation

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

10
Nation

Watch: ‘Ghost video’ in Varanasi creates panic, police register case

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too

Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too

The process of nominations ends on September 30 with only Sh...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh airport named after Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Demands not met, sanitation workers stay away from work

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Improve customer care services, bankers told

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested