Cong claims truce in R'sthan, Gehlot, Pilot to work together

New Delhi, May 29
The Congress on Monday claimed to have sorted out the differences between sparring Rajasthan leaders Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot and said both leaders would work together and the party would win the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.
party will get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the party was confident of winning Madhya Pradesh Assembly poll to be held later this year
- “We won 136 seats in Karnataka. We are going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,” Rahul told mediapersons in Delhi
After a four-hour meeting with Gehlot and Pilot hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal announced that an agreement has been reached to fight Rajasthan elections together.
"In the discussions, we have decided to fight Rajasthan election unitedly. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are in agreement that the Congress has to go together and definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. It is very clear that Rajasthan is going to be a strong state for the Congress. We are going to win. Therefore, both the leaders unitedly and unanimously agreed with the proposal of these things.”
On the truce that was worked out, and whether Pilot would get any role in the party, Venugopal said, “Both leaders have left it to the high command. The high command will take the decision and both have agreed.”
