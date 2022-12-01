Cong complains to EC over exit polls

New Delhi, November 30
One day before the first phase of polling in Gujarat, a Congress delegation met the Election Commission of India on Wednesday, urging it to restrain news channels from making prediction about the outcome of elections. “The programmes about the prospects of the various political parties in the Gujarat elections clearly aims to influence the electors,” it said.
