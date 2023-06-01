Cong freebies recipe for bankruptcy: PM in Ajmer

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 31

Ahead of elections in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, terming its policy of guarantees “a recipe for bankruptcy of both the states and the country”.

“The Congress has no positive agenda for the nation or Rajasthan’s development. It has invented a new formula of fake guarantees to hide its misrule. These guarantees are recipes for the state and nation’s bankruptcy. We are seeing countries around us going bankrupt. This is the only vision the Congress has and Rajasthan must beware of this,” the PM warned people in Ajmer in his sharpest remark so far on the politics of guarantees.

Addressing a mega rally to launch BJP’s month-long outreach on the nine years of his government, the PM attacked the Opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“Some people can’t digest the country’s achievements. India inaugurated its new Parliament some days ago. But the Congress and some like-minded parties played dirty politics. Such occasions come once in generations, but the Congress sacrificed the moment of national glory at the altar of selfish protests,” he said, accusing the Congress of institutionalising corruption and recalling late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s public remarks on 85 paisa out of 100 spent by the government never reached the poor.

“The Congress during its rule created a bloodsucking graft tainted system that ate into the nation’s vitals… The BJP government was able to ensure development by plugging all routes of the loot,” said the PM, taking a swipe at the Congress for the ongoing feud between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.