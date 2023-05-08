Cong has brought 'Bajrangbali' to poll arena: Shah

New Delhi, May 7
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today attacked the Congress saying the opposition party “treats the state as an ATM” and has brought “Bajrangbali” to the election battlefield.
Addressing a rally in the Bagalkote area, Shah said, “The BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the PFI, but the Congress is against it... The BJP will neither allow Muslim reservation nor the Lingayat reservation to be reduced in the state.” He said: “By banning the PFI, we have secured the peace not in just Karnataka, but in the entire country.” On Lingayats, the BJP leader said the Congress had done nothing for the community but wanted their votes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance
23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule
Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks
Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 kh...
Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists
Cherry, plum yield in HP already down