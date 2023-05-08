Cong has brought 'Bajrangbali' to poll arena: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today attacked the Congress saying the opposition party “treats the state as an ATM” and has brought “Bajrangbali” to the election battlefield.

Addressing a rally in the Bagalkote area, Shah said, “The BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the PFI, but the Congress is against it... The BJP will neither allow Muslim reservation nor the Lingayat reservation to be reduced in the state.” He said: “By banning the PFI, we have secured the peace not in just Karnataka, but in the entire country.” On Lingayats, the BJP leader said the Congress had done nothing for the community but wanted their votes.