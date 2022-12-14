Cong leader arrested over 'kill Modi' remark

New Delhi, December 13
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday for his controversial “be ready to kill Modi to save the Constitution” remark about the Prime Minister.
MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, meanwhile, said if Pateria had made any such remark, he condemned them, and the party firmly believed in non-violence.
Pateria was arrested from his residence in Hata town of the state's Damoh district, an official said.
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Pateria would be presented in the court later in the day.
Two more IPC Sections — 115 and 117 — were added to the FIR registered against him, the minister said. — TNS
