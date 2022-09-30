Cong presidential poll: BJP takes potshots at Kharge, calls him ‘proxy’, ‘remotely controlled’

New Delhi, September 30
As Mallikarjun Kharge prepared to take on Shashi Tharoor in the contest for the next president of the Congress party, the BJP took aims at the two candidates, specifically Kharge on his age and candidature, implying that he will be a “proxy” and “remotely controlled”. Tharoor, meanwhile, found himself under attack over his poll manifesto with a distorted map of India that omitted part of J-K and Ladakh.
Mallikarjun Kharge at 80 is an inspiring choice for CP. He is young, energetic and just what the Congress needed to ensure its revival. He should just pick Dr Manmohan Singh’s manual on “Living by the Remote Control” and it is all sorted…— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 30, 2022
Shashi Tharoor continues to hang in.
“Mallikarjun Kharge at 80 is an inspiring choice for the Congress. He is young, energetic and just what the Congress needed to ensure its revival. He should just pick Dr Manmohan Singh’s manual on ‘Living by the Remote Control’ and it is all sorted,” tweeted BJP’s IT in charge Amit Malviya.
“Shashi Tharoor continues to hang in”.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lost favour with the ‘parivaar’ (Gandhis), the 80-year-old “becomes the chosen remote controlled ‘proxy’ candidate, who is projected as an ‘official candidate’.”
Calling it a match “fixed for Kharge”, he alleged that Gandhis wanted to oust Gehlot as the Rajasthan chief minister on the basis of ‘One person, one post’ but an exception was made for Kharge. “Did he quit as the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha before nomination,” he questioned.
Tharoor, meanwhile, sparked a controversy after he released a manifesto that showed a map of India with parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh omitted. Though his office released a corrected version of the map, the mistake was caught and highlighted by social media.
Tharoor, on his part, made an unconditional apology for the error. Slamming “BJP trolls”, Tharoor wrote, regarding “the troll storm on a manifesto map, no one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately and apologise unconditionally for the error”.
“As for the BJP trolls who have been alleging that this is part of a Congress (and my personal) design to “dismember India” it doesn’t deserve a response,” he wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive