Congress accuses BJP of spreading mischief over Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with Christian priest

New Delhi, September 10
The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of spreading mischief and alleging that the ruling party had turned more desperate since the successful launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
The Congress was objecting to a tweet put out by BJP leaders about Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with a Christian priest about Jesus being the only God.
AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said the BJP's "hate factory" is sharing tweets about Gandhi which has no relation to the audio.
"An atrocious tweet from the BJP hate factory is doing the rounds. It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of BharatJodoYatra which is evoking such a huge response," Ramesh tweeted.
"People who were responsible for the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and the murders of people like Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh are raising questions! What a morbid joke! Such attempts to damage the spirit of #BharatJodoYatra will fail miserably," he said in another tweet.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while sharing the video of Gandhi with the priest, said, "George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says 'Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods)'."
Gandhi is undertaking the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to connect with people across the country while seeking to strengthen the Congress party, which has suffered successive electoral defeats in the past few years.
