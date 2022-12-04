Congress announces ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26

New Delhi, December 4
The Congress on Sunday announced a follow-up programme to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26.
The ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ will have yatras conducted at village level, conferences at district level and rallies at the state level.
Meanwhile, the steering committee has decided to hold AICC Plenary Session at Raipur in February, likely during the Budget Session break. The steering committee meeting will discuss the way forward for the Congress.
The meet will be followed up by a big public meeting at Raipur.
Rahul Gandhi will not attend Parliament Winter Session because of his pre-occupation with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Priyanka Gandhi will lead the ‘Mahila Marches’ in state capitals as part of the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’.
