Congress asks PM 9 questions as Modi Government completes 9 years in power

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

On the occasion of completion of nine years in power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers’ income, border conflict with China and demanded an apology for the “betrayal” during his tenure.

Congress said the government should mark this day as ‘Maafi Diwas’.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi had already raised these pressing issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the questions are based on that, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here

Ramesh, who was accompanied by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet titled ‘Nau saal, Nau sawaal’.

“We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions”, Ramesh said. “Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi’s friends and economic disparities are becoming more and more glaring?”, Ramesh asked.

Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three “black” farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed as promised to farmers. “Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last nine year”, the Congress leader asked.

Highlighting the issue of “crony capitalism” Modi government is accused of promoting, Ramesh asked why the Prime Minister is putting precious savings of people deposited with the LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his “friend” Adani.

“Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting people suffer,” Ramesh asked.

On the issue of national security, Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi’s public “clean chit” given to China on June 19, 2020, immeasurably weakened India’s negotiating position and the country is paying a heavy price for it. The Modi Government has already ceded territory in Galwan, Pangong Tso. Gogra Post and Hot Springs by agreeing to buffer zones inside Indian territory in return for a Chinese withdrawal, Ramesh alleged.

Ramesh also asked why deliberately “politics of hatred” for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being created.

Accusing the Prime Minister of being silent on atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities, Ramesh asked why Modi was not paying attention to the demand for a caste census. The Congress leader also questioned the government on the issue of federalism and alleged that it has “devalued” institutions, misused investigating agencies and tried to weaken the judiciary during the last nine years.