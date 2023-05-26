 Congress asks PM 9 questions as Modi Government completes 9 years in power : The Tribune India

Congress asks PM 9 questions as Modi Government completes 9 years in power

Says the government should mark this day as ‘Maafi Diwas’

Congress asks PM 9 questions as Modi Government completes 9 years in power

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh along with party leaders addressing a press conference, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

On the occasion of completion of nine years in power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition Congress on Friday asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers’ income, border conflict with China and demanded an apology for the “betrayal” during his tenure.

Congress said the government should mark this day as ‘Maafi Diwas’.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi had already raised these pressing issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the questions are based on that, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here

Ramesh, who was accompanied by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet titled ‘Nau saal, Nau sawaal’.

“We want the PM to break his silence on these nine questions”, Ramesh said. “Why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi’s friends and economic disparities are becoming more and more glaring?”, Ramesh asked.

Ramesh also asked why is it that the agreements made with farmers while repealing the three “black” farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed as promised to farmers. “Why didn’t farmers’ income double over the last nine year”, the Congress leader asked.

Highlighting the issue of “crony capitalism” Modi government is accused of promoting,  Ramesh asked why the Prime Minister is putting precious savings of people deposited with the LIC and SBI at risk to benefit his “friend” Adani.

“Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting people suffer,” Ramesh asked.

On the issue of national security, Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi’s public “clean chit” given to China on June 19, 2020, immeasurably weakened India’s negotiating position and the country is paying a heavy price for it. The Modi Government has already ceded territory in Galwan, Pangong Tso. Gogra Post and Hot Springs by agreeing to buffer zones inside Indian territory in return for a Chinese withdrawal, Ramesh alleged.

Ramesh also asked why deliberately “politics of hatred” for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being created.

Accusing the Prime Minister of being silent on atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities, Ramesh asked why Modi was not paying attention to the demand for a caste census. The Congress leader also questioned the government on the issue of federalism and alleged that it has “devalued” institutions, misused investigating agencies and tried to weaken the judiciary during the last nine years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

2
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

3
Punjab

Punjab Police block 1.8 lakh SIM cards activated on forged papers

4
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Z-plus' cover

5
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

6
Punjab

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

7
Punjab

Shanan project: Punjab, HP at loggerheads

8
Himachal Spurious drugs

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

9
Nation

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

10
Himachal

Himachal abolishes Non-Practicing Allowance for doctors; medical and veterinary bodies call move ‘anti-people’

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

‘Daam’ virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...

AAP's Satyendar Jain granted bail for 6 weeks on medical grounds by Supreme Court

Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Amritsar: Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Bambiha gang stakes 'claim' for gunning down Jarnail Singh

SGPC members to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Amritsar: Ex-minister Anil Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Light rain likely for 5 days

Chandigarh: Municipal Commissioner asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune's Education Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

Truck cleaner ‘murders its driver and sets body on fire’ in Punjab’s Goraya

Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

Oman returnees: Despite FIRs, no action against agents

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at Punjabi University’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

Patiala residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment