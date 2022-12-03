 Congress attacks govt over ‘Chinese shelters in Depsang’ : The Tribune India

Congress attacks govt over ‘Chinese shelters in Depsang’

Asks when will status quo ante be restored

Congress attacks govt over ‘Chinese shelters in Depsang’

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 3

Citing media reports that China has built shelters in the Depsang area in Ladakh, the Congress on Saturday questioned the government’s “silence” over the issue and asked what steps were being taken by it to ensure status quo ante of April 2020.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia last month.

There was no immediate reaction from the government to the Congress’ allegations.

While the Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the border issues with China, officials have maintained that India has significantly enhanced its border infrastructure in recent years with the Centre giving a major boost to such efforts following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

“On November 15, Modi had met Xi Jinping, the Chinese head of state. He was not showing angry red eyes, he was in fact adorning a red shirt and I wonder what he talked about as he met Xi Jinping after the supreme sacrifice of 20 of our bravehearts,” Shrinate said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Citing media reports, she said that in the area of Depsang, China has built temperature-regulated “shelters” that help any army personnel to be stationed permanently.

“Two hundred such shelters have been built by China in our territory 15-18 km inside the LAC (Line of Actual Control),” she alleged.

Why has there not been a single statement from Prime Minister Modi, his government or the Ministry of External Affairs, Shrinate asked.

“Remember, Depsang and Demchok are extremely strategic places for us. Also, remember China continues to occupy large parts of territory in the Depsang area,” she said.

Shrinate also showed photographs of what she said were satellite images showing that China is doing “huge fortification” both on land and at sea.

“In fact, around the Pangong Tso lake area, China has built a PLA division headquarter, a garrison, artillery and anti-aircraft gun shelter,” she claimed.

“China is getting emboldened by the abject pin drop silence of Modi and the clean chit that the prime minister has given that ‘nobody has entered our territory’,” Shrinate said.

Posing questions for the prime minister, Shrinate asked why the prime minister is “looking in the other direction when permanent shelters and fortifications are being built in the Demchok and the Depsang areas”.

What steps are being taken to remove these fortifications and structures, she asked.

Shrinate also asked what steps are being taken to push away the Chinese from the Depsang and Demchok areas.

“More importantly, what is nationalism? You are so eager to issue certificates of nationalism to anybody that you warrant to. Is nationalism looking the other way and keeping the eyes shut and meeting the Chinese president with your open arms after 20 of your bravehearts have died,” Shrinate said.

“The one question that Indian armed forces are raising, the one question several army personnel past and present are raising, defence experts are raising, is when will India return to status quo ante of April 2020 and what steps are being taken to ensure status quo ante is restored,” Shrinate said.

She also asserted that the Congress will raise these issues at all forums available, including Parliament.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between India and China erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

The disengagement in the Pangong Lake area took place in February last year while the withdrawal of troops and equipment in Patrolling Point 17 (A) in Gogra took place in August last year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

5
Trending

Viral video: Youth seeks groom’s consent to eat food after gatecrashing his wedding party, latter’s reaction is winning hearts

6
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

7
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

8
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

9
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Mishap occurs because of dense fog

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Gangster Pavittar Singh’s accomplice arrested in Ropar

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic