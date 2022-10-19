 Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP : The Tribune India

Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP

Gujarat Govt’s 458-page reply bulky, bereft of facts, says SC

Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 18

A day after the Gujarat Government told the Supreme Court that it had obtained the Centre’s concurrence before granting remission to 11 life convicts in the March 2002 Bilkis Bano case which the CBI had investigated, the Congress equated the move to a stain on the ruling dispensation that “will never wash off”.

Face-off over remission to bilkis Bano’s rapists

The government defended the decision as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, speaking to a TV channel on Tuesday, said everything was done as per the law. The minister’s reference was to a lenient July 9, 1992, remission policy that makes no exception for heinous crimes as against a 2014 policy that does.

Nothing wrong

I don’t find anything wrong in it because it’s done as per the process of law. There is a provision for release of all convicts who have spent due time in prison. Pralhad Joshi, union minister

No application of mind

Haven’t come across a counter-affidavit where a series of judgments are quoted. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind? Supreme Court

Reprehensible move

Reprehensible that an elected government chose to release convicts in such a cavalier manner. It’s a stain on this government’s legacy that will never wash off. Abhishek Singhvi, Congress

Has a dig at pm

Talk of respect for women from the ramparts of the Red Fort but in reality support for ‘rapists’...The difference between the PM's promises and intentions is clear. Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Rahul Gandhi with a supporter in Kurnool district on Tuesday. PTI

The Supreme Court had in May this year, while hearing the remission pleas of the convicts, ordered that the remissions would be considered under the 1992 policy. The SC had also said the Gujarat Government was the appropriate government to consider the remission applications even though the trial had happened in Maharashtra. The court had then directed the Gujarat Government to consider the remission pleas in two months. The remissions were ultimately issued on August 10 and the convicts walked out of the Godhra jail on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day (August 15).

As the political face-off brewed on the release of the convicts, the apex court today referred to the Gujarat Government’s 458-page reply on the petitions challenging the remissions as “bulky”, and noted that these did not contain factual statements. Granting time to petitioners—CPM’s Subhashini Ali, Revati Lalu and Roop Rekha Verma—to respond, the SC posted the matter for November 29.

Bano, pregnant then, was gang-raped on March 3, 2002, in the wake of Gujarat riots. Seven members of her family, including her minor daughter, were murdered.

The CBI investigated the matter and a special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment. The Congress today took exception to the Gujarat Government’s reply in the apex court that the Home Ministry in a July 11, 2022, letter approved the premature release of convicts even as it knew that the proposal was opposed by Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai; and the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay.

“It is repugnant, reprehensible and revolting that an elected government chose to release these convicts in such a cavalier manner. The premature release is a stain on this government’s legacy that will never wash off,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

He alleged that when the convicts were released on August 15, the government had maintained deliberate silence and it was only now that, constrained by the SC orders, it had revealed that the Home Ministry actually approved the release. “The sole underlying calculation for the government was a raw political one,” Singhvi said.

Earlier today, the SC Bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi observed, “I have not come across a counter-affidavit where a series of judgments are quoted (in Gujarat Government’s reply). Factual statement should have been made. A very bulky counter. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind?”

The Bench directed that the reply filed by the Gujarat Government be made available to all parties.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also concurred with the SC observations that several judgments had been quoted and there were no counter affidavits. “The judgments were mentioned for easy reference, it could have been avoided,” Mehta said, adding “strangers and third parties” could not challenge the remission of sentence and release of the convicts.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

3
Chandigarh

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

4
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

6
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

7
Chandigarh

PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

8
Nation

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

9
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP

Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP

Gujarat Govt’s 458-page reply bulky, bereft of facts, says S...

Eliminate safe havens for terrorists: PM

Eliminate safe havens for terrorists: PM

Says threats have transnational dimensions, seeks global res...

Wheat MSP hiked by ~110/quintal

Wheat MSP hiked by Rs 110/quintal

NIA raids in Punjab, Haryana to probe terror-gangster nexus

NIA raids in Punjab, Haryana to probe terror-gangster nexus

Lashkar militants kill 2 non-locals in Shopian

Lashkar militants kill 2 non-locals in Shopian

Attackers who lobbed grenade arrested


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

Nine councillors nominated to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

Following Saturday's clash, Gurugram varsity authorities write to Nigerian Embassy, assure of students’ safety

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala