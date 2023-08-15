Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

PTI

New Delhi, August 15

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day function at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.

A chair reserved for Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was seen empty during the Independence Day function at the Red Fort.

He, however, unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters where the Independence Day function was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Kharge pledged to uphold democracy and the Constitution which, he alleged, were in danger.

He saluted the sacrifices of innumerable Indians who gave up their lives during the freedom struggle, and said they not only made contribution to the national movement but also laid a strong foundation of India.

“It pains me to say that today, democracy, Constitution and autonomous institutions - all three are in great danger,” he lamented.

