New Delhi, August 15
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the Independence Day function at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.
A chair reserved for Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was seen empty during the Independence Day function at the Red Fort.
He, however, unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters where the Independence Day function was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.
Kharge pledged to uphold democracy and the Constitution which, he alleged, were in danger.
He saluted the sacrifices of innumerable Indians who gave up their lives during the freedom struggle, and said they not only made contribution to the national movement but also laid a strong foundation of India.
“It pains me to say that today, democracy, Constitution and autonomous institutions - all three are in great danger,” he lamented.
#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha #Red Fort
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...