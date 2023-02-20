Congress chief to campaign in Dimapur, Rahul Gandhi in Shillong

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 19

The Congress on Sunday announced that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Meghalaya and Nagaland, respectively, to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, slated to be held on February 27.

Talking to reporters here, AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Rahul would visit Shillong on February 22 to campaign for the party candidates. Kharge, he said, would be visiting Dimapur on February 21.

The Congress has fielded candidates in all 60 seats in Meghalaya. The party had won 18 seats in the 2018 Assembly poll. While 13 of the 18 Congress MLAs joined the TMC, the remaining five were suspended from the Congress for hobnobbing with the state’s ruling National People’s Party.