Congress constitutes multiple committees for poll-bound Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, August 18
The Congress on Friday announced constitution of a 23-member Election Manifesto Committee for Chhattisgarh. Mohd. Akbar has been named Chairman of the committee.
The party also announced seven-member Election Management Committee for the poll-bound state. While Shiv Kumar Dahariya has been named Chairman of the committee, Ramgopal Aggarwal will be the convener.
The nine-member Disciplinary Action Committee will be headed by Dhanendra Sahu, while the 18-member Planning and Strategy Committee will be headed by Tamardhwaj Sahu.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress also named new district presidents for 12 district committees of the party in the state.
Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are slated to take place later this year.
