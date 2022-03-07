Congress deputes Deepender Hooda as special observer in Uttarakhand as exit poll predicts close fight; Chidambaram in Goa

New Delhi, March 7
With exit polls predicting a close fight in Uttarakhand the Congress on Monday night deputed Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda as its special observer to work out modalities in the post poll scenario.
Hooda will be expected to coordinate with all elected MLAs and will be in touch with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel just in case MLAs need to be shifted out.
Goa poll observer P Chidambaram has already reached Goa where the fight is predicted to be close. More observers may be appointed for Goa to keep the Congress flock together.
Sources said observers could also be appointed for Punjab and discussions were on.
