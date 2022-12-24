Congress flouting Covid protocols, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi

New Delhi, December 24
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, accusing the party of abdicating its responsibility by flouting Covid protocols when the pandemic was rearing its head once again.
Thakur also sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had undergone his Covid test as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had walked alongside him last week, was infected with coronavirus.
“Covid cases are rising in China and Japan. There are long queues outside hospitals, dead bodies are piling up. But you are not bothered about the interests of the country. You are bothered about only one family. Congress has displayed this attitude time and again,” the senior BJP leader said.
He also claimed that members of the “tukde-tukde” gang were walking alongside Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Delhi on Saturday.
“If any one is walking with the Yatra, they are the members of the tukde-tukde gang. How can those, who wish to see India disintegrate, talk of uniting India. Those who are known to sow seeds of hatred, how can they speak of spreading love,” Thakur said.
The minister alleged that the Congress had spread misinformation about coronavirus when the outbreak first happened and also raised questions about the ability of Indian scientists and homegrown vaccines.
“I just want to remind you all. These were the same people who flouted Covid protocols, spread misinformation that led to the loss of several lives. Today, when the country and the world is facing the danger of Covid once again, Congress is abdicating its responsibility and uniting the corrupt and upholding the interest of one family,” Thakur said.
He underscored the need to follow Covid protocols.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...