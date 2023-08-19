Congress forms multiple panels for poll-bound Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Congress has formed a 23-member election manifesto committee for Chhattisgarh, to be headed by Mohd Akbar. A seven-member poll management committee will have Shiv Kumar Dahariya its chairman and Ramgopal Aggarwal convener. A nine-member disciplinary committee will be headed by Dhanendra Sahu while an 18-member planning and strategy committee will have Tamardhwaj Sahu as its chief. TNS
CBI arrests CGST official for demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) official in Mumbai for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe for settling tax issues of a China-based company. Hemant Kumar, Superintendent at Bhiwandi Commissionerate, sought the bribe from a tax consultant of Wellfull Inter-Trade Pvt Ltd, based in Guangzhou, China. TNS
Spring on ceiling fans to curb suicides by students in Kota
New Delhi: In the wake of increasing cases of suicides by students, the Rajasthan Government has ordered hostels and PG facilities in Kota city to install a security spring device on ceiling fans. Kota is a hub of coaching institutes for competitive exams. TNS
Man clicks pics of airhostess on flight, apologises later
New Delhi: A passenger flying on a Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight has been accused of harassing a woman flight attendant. The accused took pictures of the cabin crew. The airline said the passenger later deleted the pictures and apologised for his action. The Delhi Commission for Women has called for an action-taken report by August 23.
