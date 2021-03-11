Congress general secretaries meet to draft actionable points

New Delhi, May 17
Back from the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Congress general secretaries met here on Tuesday to draft actionable points for the implementation of promises contained in the Nav Sankalp Declaration.
No fixed tenure for Cong chief: Maken
Party general secretary Ajay Maken said in the Congress constitution there was no provision of a fixed term for party president. So the five-year fixed term rule would not apply to Sonia Gandhi. The rule, he said, was only for AICC office-bearers.
The meeting will continue on Wednesday also, with signs that the party will use the ongoing internal election process to ensure 50 per cent positions for under 50 year leaders across all levels of the AICC.
Party general secretary Ajay Maken today clarified that the committees promised in the declaration, including the political advisory committee to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will be constituted only after the CWC is restructured to reflect the 50 under 50 pledge.
Maken said the Congress would tell people that the BJP, by treating India as a group of geographical land mass, was dividing it.
