Congress issues show-cause notice to ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Congress disciplinary committee on Monday issued show-cause notice to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior party leader from Kerala KV Thomas for anti-party activities.

Party general secretary, Tariq Anwar said, "As per the procedure, the show cause notice has been issued and they have been given a week's time to respond and after that the disciplinary committee will meet again."

Jakhar is former Punjab Congress President and Thomas was a former Union Minister from Kerala. Both have been once blue-eyed boys of the party leadership.

While Sunil Jakhar had spoken about former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Thomas participated in a CPI-M meet.

Thomas has been upset with the party since he was denied the Rajya Sabha seat and Sunil Jakhar was making critical remarks after he was overlooked for the Punjab chief minister's post.

Jakhar's comments have offended the Dalit leaders in the party, and Udit Raj even demanded his expulsion, "Mr Sunil Jhakhar, Punjab Cong leader, must be expelled from the Party for his casteist & feudal comment that Mr Channi, being lowest caste, couldn't have been made CM. His place is in a feet instead of on head."

The Congress leaders from Kerala have been seeking Thomas' immediate removal following his participation in a seminar on the Centre-state relations held as part of the 23rd party congress of the CPI-M.

The CPI-M had as part of its 23rd party Congress invited Shashi Tharoor and K.V. Thomas to participate in the seminar. K. Sudhakaran immediately informed both the leaders not to participate and even the party president Sonia Gandhi intervened in the matter and told the leaders not to participate. While Shashi Tharoor backed out, Thomas decided to go ahead with the seminar. (With IANS inputs)