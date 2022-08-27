Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 26

The saga of resignations from the Congress continues with Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday becoming the third former Union Minister and one of the senior-most party leaders to bid farewell to the grand old party this year.

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar had resigned this February and former HRD Minister Kapil Sibal quit in May entering the Rajya Sabha with the Samajwadi Party support after indications that the Congress would not renominate him.

RAHUL’S COTERIE Alankar Sawai: An ex-banker, he accompanies Rahul Gandhi on his outstation visits and is a key member of the inner circle KB Byju: A former SPG officer who quit in 2010, he handles Rahul’s political appointments & decisions KK Vidyarthee: He is a gatekeeper who replies to emails, handles Rahul’s appointments & schedules Kanishk Singh: Son of former diplomat SK Singh and a former banker, he handles the National Herald cases

The list of UPA ministers to quit the Congress since 2014 is long – from Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasad to RPN Singh. Several other prominent leaders who left have ranged from former Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. But Azad’s exit could deal a massive blow to the Congress given his 50-year association, his ties across the political spectrum and position as the senior-most leader of the minority community whose cause the Congress seeks to champion.

Most unfortunate It is unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the organisation are engaged in confronting & fighting the BJP. —Jairam Ramesh

Even on the perception front, Azad’s resignation means trouble for the Congress, already reeling under serial election losses and facing tough elections in HP and Gujarat later this year. Since 2021, the Congress has not won a single election on its own. It lost Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam in 2021 and UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in 2022. The party faces an uphill task in 2023 when elections will be held for the Assemblies of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana.

In his exit, Azad is expected to poach the majority of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress leadership amid signs that he has a plan up his sleeves for the UT elections as and when they happen.

“The resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad confirms yet again that under the present dispensation, the deep-rooted malaise that afflicts the Congress cannot be addressed,” former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said today.

A section of the AICC leaders privately said many people were waiting on the fringes to see what road Azad takes and whether to join him in the onward journey.

Rahul Gandhi loyalists, however, attacked Azad with Lok Sabha MP Jothimani questioning the veteran’s electoral performance in the states he steered as AICC general secretary.