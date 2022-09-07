Congress launches ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’; Stalin, Baghel hand over Tiranga to Rahul Gandhi

Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu), September 7
The Congress on Wednesday launched its nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ with the handing over of the national flag to Rahul Gandhi.
At the formal launch rally, senior party leader Digvijay Singh also thanked Gandhi for agreeing to walk all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for the yatra.
The party said the handing over of Tiranga by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel marks the onset of the biggest political movement in India since independence.
Baghel said those who supported the British are now spreading poison in the country.
The party further said when 139 crore Indians come together for one cause, no power in the world can stop them from achieving it and “the yatra has begun to fight for all voices, in one voice”. PTI
