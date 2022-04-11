Congress leader accosts Irani on rising fuel prices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

Acting Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza today accosted Union Minister Smriti Irani over rising prices on board a Delhi-Guwahati flight and later tweeted the video that went viral.

“Faced Smriti Irani en route Guwahati. When asked about unbearable rising prices of LPG, she blames vaccines, rashan, even the poor. Do watch the video excerpts on how she reacted to common people’s misery,” D’Souza said. Irani, caught unawares by D’Souza’s questions, is heard saying the path of passengers is being blocked. Irani also spoke of the free ration the poor were being provided under the government scheme, which stands extended till September. —