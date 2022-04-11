Congress leader accosts Irani on rising fuel prices

New Delhi, April 10
Acting Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza today accosted Union Minister Smriti Irani over rising prices on board a Delhi-Guwahati flight and later tweeted the video that went viral.
“Faced Smriti Irani en route Guwahati. When asked about unbearable rising prices of LPG, she blames vaccines, rashan, even the poor. Do watch the video excerpts on how she reacted to common people’s misery,” D’Souza said. Irani, caught unawares by D’Souza’s questions, is heard saying the path of passengers is being blocked. Irani also spoke of the free ration the poor were being provided under the government scheme, which stands extended till September. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...