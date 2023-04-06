Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile phone number

Thiruvananthapuram, April 6
The office of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has filed a complaint with Kerala Police chief Anil Kant alleging illegal cloning of his mobile number by hackers and making fraudulent calls for ulterior motives.
In a tweet posted on Wednesday carrying the copy of the complaint filed with the state police chief, Venugopal said: "Since yesterday, hackers are using caller ID spoofing and impersonating my phone number and making spam calls. Everyone is alerted to report any suspicious calls and avoid responding to such hackers."
"My office has filed a complaint with @TheKeralaPolice & I expect swift action," he said.
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandran referred to instances of two persons receiving such alleged illegal phone calls.
He alleged that the unidentified persons had further been illegally/fraudulently calling certain individuals from cloned SIM cards impersonating either Venugopal or someone from his staff "for ulterior motives and for the purpose of sabotaging the selection processes of candidates and/or duping individuals of their money".
"It is absolutely necessary that appropriate legal proceedings, including criminal investigation under the prevailing laws, are initiated forthwith against the said unidentified persons so that they are unable to cause any harm," the complainant said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day
Accuses Opposition parties of being tied to nepotism, dynast...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The RBI expects the real GDP for ’23-24 to be 6.5 per cent
Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members com...
Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
Also boycott the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after t...
Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers
Madurai Crime Branch police register a case against Kashyap ...