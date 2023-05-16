Congress leader Shivakumar to reach Delhi today to discuss Karnataka govt formation

PTI

Bengaluru, May 16

Amid intense lobbying for the chief minister's post, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will visit Delhi on Tuesday to discuss with the party's central leadership the issue of government formation in the state.

He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief minister's post, were called by the Congress's central leadership to Delhi for discussions. However, Shivakumar on Monday evening cancelled his visit to the national capital citing health issues, fuelling speculation that all is not well in the party.

Siddaramaiah is in Delhi since Monday.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president will leave for Delhi from Kempegowda International Airport here by a 9.50 am flight, his office said in a statement.

The three central observers of the Congress, who interacted with newly elected party MLAs on their choice for chief minister, briefed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and submitted their report on Monday.

Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, engaged in an intense competition with Siddaramaiah over the post of chief minister, left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

"Congress party general secretary has instructed me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good," Shivakumar told reporters outside his residence before leaving for the airport.

He was scheduled to leave for the national capital on Monday evening but cancelled the travel plans citing ill-health.