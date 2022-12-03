Congress learnt 'divide & rule' from British: PM Modi

New Delhi, December 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress had absorbed the “slave mentality and the propensity for divide and rule” by working with the British before Independence.

Attacking the Congress for its “tendency” to blame EVMs during elections, Modi said, “the fact that the Congress has started blaming the EVMs means they have accepted their defeat.”

Addressing a rally at Sojitra in Gujarat’s Anand which goes to polls in the second phase on December 5, the PM said, “As a result of their association with the British for several years before Independence, Congress leaders have imbibed everything that was negative from the British, including a slave mentality and the propensity to use divide and rule as a policy.”

He said the Congress had also disowned Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. “Just because the Statue of Unity was built by Modi, Sardar Patel became untouchable for you (the Congress)? I am sure the people of Anand will punish Congress for insulting Sardar Patel,” said the PM. — TNS

Tweets satellite images of Gujarat

PM Modi on Friday tweeted images of Gujarat taken by ISRO’s recently launched EOS-06 satellite and said space technology advances would help in better prediction of cyclones, besides promotion of coastal economy. “Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat...advances in world of space technology,” he wrote.

