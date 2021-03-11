‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’: Congress likely to raise representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities in organisation to 50 per cent

Udaipur (Rajasthan), May 14
The Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.
A decision on this has been taken by the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions on this issue at the Congress’ three-day ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ here, party leader K Raju said.
He added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.
Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.
This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendation to the president, he said.
