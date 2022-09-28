Congress made money in name of health infra: Amit Shah in Gujarat

New Delhi, September 27
Home Minister Amit Shah today alleged that instead of improving the health infrastructure, Congress leaders “made money” in the name of improving medical education facilities when it was in power at the Centre.
The healthcare scenario improved after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, he claimed addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar district of poll-bound Gujarat.
“What is the meaning of such infrastructure if there are no doctors in hospitals? During the Congress rule, leaders were busy making money in the name of improving medical education facilities,” he said.
Shah said 387 medical colleges (private and government) were functioning in the country in 2013-14. Their number went up to 600 due to the efforts of PM Modi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it
US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...
AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip
May be dropped if found guilty
Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote
Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...