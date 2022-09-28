Congress made money in name of health infra: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

Home Minister Amit Shah today alleged that instead of improving the health infrastructure, Congress leaders “made money” in the name of improving medical education facilities when it was in power at the Centre.

The healthcare scenario improved after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014, he claimed addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar district of poll-bound Gujarat.

“What is the meaning of such infrastructure if there are no doctors in hospitals? During the Congress rule, leaders were busy making money in the name of improving medical education facilities,” he said.

Shah said 387 medical colleges (private and government) were functioning in the country in 2013-14. Their number went up to 600 due to the efforts of PM Modi.

